Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-25-24

Mother of Elijah Vue pleads not guilty to multiple charges (MANITOWOC) Elijah Vue’s mother was back in court on Friday. 31-year-old Katrina Baur pleaded not guilty in Manitowoc County Court to multiple charges including chronic child neglect and obstructing an officer. Prosecutors filed amended charges earlier this month against Baur to include child neglect involving […] Source: WRN.com







