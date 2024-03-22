Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-22-24

Ordinance puts regulations on private security guards (MILWAUKEE) The city of Milwaukee will put regulations on private security guards. The Common Council passed an ordinance on Thursday requiring private security guards to be licensed, bonded, insured and undergo background checks. City leaders hope it restores trust following an incident last August. William Pinkin, who was […] Source: WRN.com







