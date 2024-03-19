Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-19-24

Man arrested after shots fired incident at FedEx distribution center (MENOMONEE FALLS) Shots were fired at a Milwaukee-area FedEx distribution center Sunday night. Police say a man who is a FedEx employee discharged 25 rounds of ammo from an automatic handgun inside the unoccupied Menomonee Falls facility. When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.