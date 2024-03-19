Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-19-24
Man arrested after shots fired incident at FedEx distribution center (MENOMONEE FALLS) Shots were fired at a Milwaukee-area FedEx distribution center Sunday night. Police say a man who is a FedEx employee discharged 25 rounds of ammo from an automatic handgun inside the unoccupied Menomonee Falls facility. When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted […] Source: WRN.com
by admin on March 19, 2024 at 7:48 PM
Tom Palmer to entertain at Terrace Heights
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2024 at 3:14 PM
Update: Names Released in Fatal Monroe County UTV Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2024 at 3:14 PM
Wisconsin News Summary 3-19-24
by admin on March 19, 2024 at 3:12 PM
Documentary focuses on tribe’s pipeline fight (ODANAH) A new documentary focuses on a northern Wisconsin tribe. “Bad River” opened in theaters nationwide last week. The film provides a look at the ongoing legal dispute between the […]
Pinkus, Herbert “Bert” Thomas Edward Age 93 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2024 at 2:04 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-18-24
by admin on March 18, 2024 at 7:55 PM
UW-Milwaukee library vandalized (MILWAUKEE) Protest-motivated vandalism at the UW-Milwaukee library over the weekend. The university says a window was broken and the words “Free Palestine” were spray painted on the west wing of the Golda […]
FATAL ATV CRASH in MONROE COUNTY
by WRJC WebMaster on March 18, 2024 at 3:42 PM
Shari Sarazin concert at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on March 18, 2024 at 3:41 PM
Who makes your healthcare decisions when you are not able to?
by WRJC WebMaster on March 18, 2024 at 3:40 PM
