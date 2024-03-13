Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-13-24
Listecki signs letter of resignation (MILWAUKEE) The Catholic Archbishop of Milwaukee signed his letter of resignation Tuesday. Archbishop Jerome Listecki signed the letter on his 75th birthday, which is the age the Vatican requires Catholic Church leaders to submit their resignation letter to the Pope. Listecki points out, though, that he’ll stay in his position […] Source: WRN.com
-
Hamm, David Age 89 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 13, 2024 at 9:18 PM
-
Scenic Bluffs Conference Girls Basketball Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 13, 2024 at 6:35 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-13-24
by admin on March 13, 2024 at 5:07 PM
Listecki signs letter of resignation (MILWAUKEE) The Catholic Archbishop of Milwaukee signed his letter of resignation Tuesday. Archbishop Jerome Listecki signed the letter on his 75th birthday, which is the age the Vatican requires Catholic Church […]
-
Wisconsin News Summary 3-13-24
by admin on March 13, 2024 at 5:01 PM
Senate Republicans fire more Evers appointees (MADISON) On their final session day, state Senate Republicans got busy firing more of Democratic Governor Tony Evers appointees. Eight in all, including UW System Regents Dana Wachs and John Miller. […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-12-24
by admin on March 12, 2024 at 6:01 PM
Nine fatalities in Clark County van vs. semi crash identified (NEILLSVILLE) The nine people killed in a Friday morning crash in northwest Wisconsin were identified. Monday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said eight people from an Amish […]
-
Wisconsin News Briefs 3-12-23
by admin on March 12, 2024 at 5:01 PM
UW Milwaukee branch campus will close (WAUKESHA) Another UW System branch campus will close. Monday’s announcement that UW-Milwaukee will close its Waukesha campus at the end of the spring 2025 semester follows the closure of UWM’s […]
-
Car V Buggy Accident in Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on March 12, 2024 at 2:45 PM
-
Hiller, Janette Marie Age 85 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 12, 2024 at 2:29 PM
-
Threat to Tomah School District
by WRJC WebMaster on March 11, 2024 at 4:24 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.