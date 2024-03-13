Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-13-24

Listecki signs letter of resignation (MILWAUKEE) The Catholic Archbishop of Milwaukee signed his letter of resignation Tuesday. Archbishop Jerome Listecki signed the letter on his 75th birthday, which is the age the Vatican requires Catholic Church leaders to submit their resignation letter to the Pope. Listecki points out, though, that he’ll stay in his position […] Source: WRN.com







