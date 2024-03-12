Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-12-24

Nine fatalities in Clark County van vs. semi crash identified (NEILLSVILLE) The nine people killed in a Friday morning crash in northwest Wisconsin were identified. Monday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said eight people from an Amish community in western Virginia were killed when the van they were in pulled in front of a semi-trailer […] Source: WRN.com







