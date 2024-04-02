Wisconsin PM News Briefs 4-2-24

Mother of eight shot and killed after dropping kids off at school (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee mother of eight was shot and killed outside of her home Monday morning. Milwaukee Police say the 42-year-old woman, identified by family as LaKeyshia Timmons, was gunned down near her residence on the city’s north side after dropping her kids […] Source: WRN.com







