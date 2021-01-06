Wisconsin passes 5,000 COVID-19 deaths, nears 500,000 confirmed cases
Wisconsin reported the most recent 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 in just the last 25 days.
'This is banana republic': Wisconsin delegation describes storming of U.S. Capitol by...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2021 at 11:33 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson said he now recommends a streamlined process as Congress confirms the Electoral College votes.
'Something has gone horribly wrong': U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher blasts riots at Capitol...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2021 at 10:44 PM
The Green Bay Republican said he was sheltered in place after rioters broke into the Capitol and forced a lockdown of the building.
Juneau Co. Health Dept. Reports 14 New COVID19 Cases During Wednesday 1/7 Report
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2021 at 9:45 PM
Coronavirus in Brown County: Seven more deaths, 880 cases reported in the last week
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2021 at 9:29 PM
Five women and two men died related to the virus in the county in the last seven days, the state Department of Health Services reported.
Gallagher blames President Trump and Republicans for violence at US Capitol
by Raymond Neupert on January 6, 2021 at 9:29 PM
Congressman Mike Gallagher says that Wednesday’s riots and violence at the US Capitol was an unavoidable outcome of the rhetoric from far right Republicans and President Donald Trump. The Green Bay Republican said Republicans in the House and […]
Wisconsin Republicans Tom Tiffany, Ron Johnson will be among those voting today to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2021 at 9:07 PM
Their objections will fall far short because Democrats and even many Republicans will reject the attempt to override the election outcome in these states.
Father Eugene Durrant Trainer, 88 of Sparta and formerly of Wilton
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2021 at 8:55 PM
