Wisconsin passes 400,000 COVID-19 cases, records 4,800 new cases and 63 deaths Friday

Wisconsin on Friday passed 400,000 total COVID-19 cases, recording the most recent 100,000 in just 21 days.

      

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



