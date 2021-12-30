Wisconsin passes 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Wednesday that more than 1,700 patients remain hospitalized with COVID-19.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Lambeau love continues: Pair has spontaneous date at Packers game, now spending New...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 30, 2021 at 1:24 AM
A 25-year-old Appleton woman and a 30-year-old Iowa man matched on Hinge one day before meeting for their first date at Lambeau Field on Christmas.
-
A 23-person team of Navy medical personnel is coming to Bellin Hospital Friday to help in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 30, 2021 at 12:11 AM
The 23-person team coming to Bellin Hospital includes U.S. Navy doctors, respiratory therapists and nurses.
-
Wisconsin passes 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 29, 2021 at 10:14 PM
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Wednesday that more than 1,700 patients remain hospitalized with COVID-19.
-
City seeks council candidates after Corpus-Dax announces she won't run for third term
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 29, 2021 at 10:12 PM
The City of Green Bay is seeking candidates for the District 2 seat of the Green Bay Common Council after Corpus-Dax filed non-candidacy papers.
-
'Risk is there' for a New Year's Day snowstorm for Milwaukee and all of southern...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 29, 2021 at 8:01 PM
A storm is forecast to move across the country's midsection during the holiday weekend, potentially bringing snow to southern Wisconsin.
-
Water utility groups ask DNR to halt standards for 'forever chemicals' in drinking water,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 29, 2021 at 3:00 PM
The utility groups joined Wisconsin's largest business lobby in registering opposition to the rules.
-
Price for groceries, gas and more are rising at a pace not seen in decades. Your...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 29, 2021 at 1:48 PM
Wisconsinites are seeing the impact of surging inflation, which has reached a 39-year high, on the goods we buy every day.
-
This teen's love of cars led to creation of a YouTube channel that reaches over 68,000...
by Sheboygan Press on December 29, 2021 at 1:01 PM
Navjeet Gill started his channel in summer 2020, now over a year later his channel has over 68 thousand subscribers. Here's how he did it.
-
Top Indigenous news in Wisconsin in 2021 includes Shailene Woodley's environmental...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 29, 2021 at 12:01 PM
Top stories on the Indigenous beat in Wisconsin in 2021 include tribal spearfishing, incarceration rates and an apology for Indian boarding schools.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.