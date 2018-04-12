Wisconsin Officials Celebrate Removal of Kirtland’s Warbler From Federal Endangered Species List

The removal of Kirtland’s warbler from the federal endangered species list on April 12 is another great conservation comeback story, and Wisconsin will continue its efforts to grow the tiny songbird’s population.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service announced earlier this from the federal list of threatened and endangered species. The USFWS has determined that the species has clearly met recovery goals following years of intensive habitat management, mostly in lower Michigan where the core population is found.

Wisconsin’s population has grown from only 11 Kirtland’s warblers and three nests documented in 2007 to 53 birds and 20 total nests in 2017. Importantly, the population has grown and its range has expanded from Adams County to also include Marinette and Bayfield counties. The birds fledged a minimum of 49 and up to 63 young in 2017.

