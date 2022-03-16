Wisconsin nursing home voter turnout was high — but it wasn't election fraud, as Gableman has claimed. Here's why.
Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman questioned voting in Milwaukee County because voter turnout was high.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Republican schism over the 2020 election spills over as Speaker Vos meets with a group...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 16, 2022 at 6:04 PM
Vos asked state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a candidate for governor, to exit the closed-door meeting with Republicans seeking to decertify the 2020 vote.
-
Wisconsin nursing home voter turnout was high — but it wasn't election fraud, as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 16, 2022 at 5:54 PM
Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman questioned voting in Milwaukee County because voter turnout was high.
-
Wisconsin's Black COVID vaccine rate barely trails the U.S. Here's what's being done to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 16, 2022 at 4:06 PM
Jasmine Zapata, a high-ranking Black health official with the state's DHS, hasn't given up hope despite socio-economic factors and misinformation.
-
Students and alumni express shock and hope in wake of St. Norbert College president's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 16, 2022 at 2:27 PM
St. Norbert College students pushed to extend President Brian Bruess' contract. Three years later, he is leaving the college for a new position.
-
21-22 SCC BB All-Conference Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 16, 2022 at 1:40 PM
-
Q&A: Meet the 5 candidates running for Wrightstown School Board
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM
The Press-Gazette asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire explaining why they are running. Here's what they had to say.
-
Q&A: Meet the 4 candidates running for 2 open seats on Ashwaubenon School Board
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The Press-Gazette sent each candidate running for the Ashwaubenon School Board a questionnaire explaining why they are running.
-
Green Bay police chief tells neighborhood group he won't exaggerate violence to get more...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 16, 2022 at 12:38 AM
In an address to the Preble Neighborhood Association, Chief Chris Davis discussed the most common crimes in the city and staffing issues.
-
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will meet with a group pushing to decertify the 2020...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 15, 2022 at 11:04 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will talk to the group at the state Capitol before he and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu meet with leaders of each county Republican Party.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.