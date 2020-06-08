Wisconsin nursing home staff face low wages, demanding work. How do you get them to stay?
The low Medicaid reimbursement rate makes it difficult for nursing homes to increase wages for nurses who provide care to residents.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Conservatives seek ban on ballot harvesting ahead of Wisconsin elections
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2020 at 6:45 PM
Conservatives asked Wisconsin election officials to adopt new rules over collecting absentee ballots — a potential preview of another election lawsuit.
-
Door County protests demand justice for black Americans killed by police
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2020 at 6:21 PM
Protesters gathered in Sturgeon Bay and Sister Bay this week to demand police reform and support for Black Americans, among other demands.
-
More Wisconsin Residents Can Now Qualify for Food Assistance
by WRJC WebMaster on June 8, 2020 at 6:04 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced today more households will now be able to get food through the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP).
-
About 1,000 gather in downtown Green Bay in the city's latest Black Lives Matter protest
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2020 at 5:31 PM
A crowd of about 1,000 people is protesting for police reform and an end to systemic racism in downtown Green Bay.
-
Johnson Controls pushes back on DNR order to test more wells for 'forever chemicals'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2020 at 4:03 PM
Johnson Controls maintains it is not responsible for any PFAS contamination in newly expanded testing area created by the DNR.
-
Renner, Dennis Albert age 73 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 8, 2020 at 3:29 PM
Dennis Albert Renner, age 73, of Friendship, WI passed away on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 following a short courageous battle with bone cancer. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m.. on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship, […]
-
Shore, Robert E Jr age 78 of Big Flats
by WRJC WebMaster on June 8, 2020 at 3:27 PM
Robert E. Shore Jr., age 78, of Big Flats, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home following a long battle with illness. A celebration of life will be at the Moundview Golf Course on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. […]
-
Proposed Changes to the National List for Organic Livestock and Handling
by WRJC WebMaster on June 8, 2020 at 3:25 PM
The U.S. Department of Agriculture today published a proposed rule in the Federal Register to amend the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances (National List). The proposed changes are based on April 2019 recommendations from the […]
-
Weather Watch
by WRJC WebMaster on June 8, 2020 at 3:23 PM
Heavy Rainfall Expected Tuesday... .The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will track through the area Tuesday, bringing periods of heavy rain to much of the area. Average rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected before precipitation tapers […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.