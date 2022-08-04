Wisconsin Northwoods artists live their best creative lives in the art house on Highway 52
They sculpt, build, paint, make, think and laugh in Northwoods Wisconsin. Here’s how Molly and Eric Gunderson created their art house on Highway 52.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Tensions rippling through the Wisconsin Republican Party take hold in GOP stronghold...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2022 at 1:45 PM
Joint appearances, one by Donald Trump and Tim Michels and another by Mike Pence and Rebecca Kleefisch, bring Republican divisions to Wisconsin.
Inflation, the end of federal pandemic aid and frozen revenue are combining to create...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2022 at 12:34 PM
School districts statewide face potential massive budget cuts as inflation, frozen funding, COVID-19 and declining enrollment stretch limited revenue.
'People are pumped' for more coffee: De Pere is getting a second Starbucks | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2022 at 11:02 AM
Desperate for even more coffee options? Starbucks is moving forward with plans to open a second De Pere location.
Here's why Wisconsin schools face fiscal cliffs
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM
As federal pandemic aid ends, Wisconsin school districts are looking at future budget deficits that could require cuts, referendums asking for more money, or both.
Rosehill Road/County CC overpass closed indefinitely after dump truck crashes into it
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 3, 2022 at 10:47 PM
Rosehill Road is closed at the overpass, and I-41 southbound lanes are closed at State 55 in Kaukauna until inspectors deem the overpass safe.
Suspect in slaying on Packerland Drive arrested in Alabama, Green Bay police say
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2022 at 10:22 PM
Suspect in Green Bay homicide case is Caleb Anderson of Iron Mountain, Mich. He was taken into custody Wednesday in Alabama
Demand for monkeypox vaccine outstrips limited supply of doses available in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2022 at 10:07 PM
With monkeypox vaccine clinics opening this week across the state come waiting lists as public health departments scramble to request more doses.
Packers Family Night: From new ticket scanners to fireworks, here's everything you need...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2022 at 9:46 PM
Family Night to have all the usual features, including fireworks at the end.
