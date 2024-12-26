Wisconsin News Summary
Tow driver killed on roadside ID’d, suspect turns himself in (WAUKESHA COUNTY) The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office says Hussain Farhat, employed by Yaffo Towing out of Chicago was killed when hit by a minivan in Waukesha County on Christmas Eve. Farhat was hit by the minivan while trying to load a vehicle onto his truck […] Source: WRN.com
by bhague@wrn.com on December 26, 2024 at 6:41 PM
Titletown Report for 12/26/2024
by Bill Scott on December 26, 2024 at 11:48 AM
Jordan Love and the Packers are getting ready for Sunday’s NFC North matchup against Minnesota – Matt LaFleur is looking for some pass game improvement after his team struggled in that area in the win over Seattle
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 26, 2024 at 11:46 AM
The Packers are back to work, practicing on Christmas afternoon as they prepare for Sunday’s game at Minnesota – Kansas City and Baltimore earned Christmas Day wins in the NFL – Former Seattle coach Pete Carroll is reportedly […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 25, 2024 at 8:15 AM
Former state Senator Tim Cullen dies (JANESVILLE) Former Wisconsin state Senator Tim Cullen has died. According to family members, Cullen died Monday afternoon at Oak Park Place in Janesville after being hospitalized for a heart attack. He was 80. […]
Sedevic, Richard John Age 67 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on December 24, 2024 at 5:00 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 24, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Alders consider snowplowing fee refund after inadequate plowing in some city neighborhoods (MILWAUKEE) Complaints about inadequate plowing following Milwaukee’s first significant snowfall. Some city alders that major roads were cleared after […]
Rural Elroy Citizens Injured in Single Vehicle Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2024 at 6:32 PM
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2024 at 6:31 PM
#2 Royall Blasts Fellow Panthers in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2024 at 6:29 PM
