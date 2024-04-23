Wisconsin News Summary 4-24-24

VP Harris announces new federal nursing home rules during Wisconsin stop (LA CROSSE) The Biden administration announces new minimum staffing levels for federally funded nursing homes. Vice President Kamala Harris made that announcement at a round table event in La Crosse on Monday. The new rules require 80 percent of federal funds that care facilities […] Source: WRN.com







