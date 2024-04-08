Wisconsin News Summary 4-08-24

Biden to highlight student debt relief in Madison (MADISON) President Joe Biden is expected to pitch a new student loan forgiveness plan in Madison on Monday. Sources said a proposed rule that could benefit millions of borrowers may be close to being finalized. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the plan on Friday. The […] Source: WRN.com







