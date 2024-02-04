Wisconsin News Summary 4-02-24

Dozens of school referendums on Election Day ballots (UNDATED) It’s Election Day in Wisconsin, and voters in dozens of school districts are being asked for financial support. Voters in some 90 K-12 districts around Wisconsin will see local referenda, including the largest in Milwaukee. Milwaukee Public Schools is requesting an additional $252 million annually. That’s […] Source: WRN.com







