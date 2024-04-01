Wisconsin News Summary 4-01-24

Two constitutional amendments on statewide ballot (UNDATED) Wisconsin voters have two constitutional amendments on the statewide ballot for Tuesday. Both stem from the 2020 election and were written by Republicans in the legislature. The first would prohibit governments from using privately donated money or equipment to conduct elections. The second would prohibit any “individual other […] Source: WRN.com







