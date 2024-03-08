Wisconsin News Summary 3-8-24

Attack on jail sergeant was targeted (MILWAUKEE) More details in the stabbing of a Milwaukee County Jail officer. The 51-year-old sergeant was stabbed four times outside the jail on Tuesday morning. He also has a punctured lung. A recently released inmate is in custody in what the Sheriff’s Office calls a targeted attack. Fox 6 […] Source: WRN.com







