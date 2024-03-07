Wisconsin News Summary 3-7-23

Harris promotes apprenticeships in Madison (MADISON) The vice-president promoted apprenticeships at a Madison visit on Wednesday. Kamala Harris was with apprentices at a construction site for Madison Metro. She announced that the Biden administration has issued an executive order that will direct federal agencies to explore what federal jobs can be filled by people trained […] Source: WRN.com







