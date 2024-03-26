Wisconsin News Summary 3-26-24

Letter urges “uninstructed” vote in Dem primary (UNDATED) Some elected Wisconsin Democrats say they won’t support Joe Biden in next week’s presidential primary. WisPolitics reports a total of 24 have signed a letter, vowing to vote “uninstructed” in the April 2 Democratic primary. It’s part of a campaign urging voters to vote uninstructed in protest […] Source: WRN.com







