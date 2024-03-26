Wisconsin News Summary 3-26-24
Letter urges “uninstructed” vote in Dem primary (UNDATED) Some elected Wisconsin Democrats say they won’t support Joe Biden in next week’s presidential primary. WisPolitics reports a total of 24 have signed a letter, vowing to vote “uninstructed” in the April 2 Democratic primary. It’s part of a campaign urging voters to vote uninstructed in protest […] Source: WRN.com
Keena, Lois A. Age 89 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on March 26, 2024 at 4:12 PM
Larvick, James E. Age 82 of Sparta
by WRJC WebMaster on March 26, 2024 at 4:10 PM
by admin on March 26, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-25-24
by admin on March 25, 2024 at 7:07 PM
Mother of Elijah Vue pleads not guilty to multiple charges (MANITOWOC) Elijah Vue’s mother was back in court on Friday. 31-year-old Katrina Baur pleaded not guilty in Manitowoc County Court to multiple charges including chronic child neglect […]
New Lisbon Track & Field Completes Indoor Season
by WRJC WebMaster on March 25, 2024 at 4:05 PM
Wisconsin News Summary 3-25-24
by admin on March 25, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Data reflects challenges for dementia caregivers (UNDATED) Wisconsin dementia data emphasizes a growing burden on caregivers. The 2024 report from the Alzheimer’s Association shows some 110,000 Wisconsinites 65 and older are living with a […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-22-24
by admin on March 22, 2024 at 6:16 PM
Gallagher to resign April 19 (WASHINGTON DC) A Wisconsin congressman is resigning. 8th District Republican Mike Gallagher says he’ll resign effective April 19. The Green Bay Republican had already announced last month that he wouldn’t be […]
Wisconsin News Summary 3-22-24
by admin on March 22, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Ex Giuliani associate claims Johnson spread disinformation on Bidens (WASHINGTON DC) In Washington, the House impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden took an unexpected turn on Wednesday. Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, made […]
2024 City of Mauston Mayoral Forum
by WRJC WebMaster on March 21, 2024 at 3:02 PM
