Wisconsin News Summary 3-25-24

Data reflects challenges for dementia caregivers (UNDATED) Wisconsin dementia data emphasizes a growing burden on caregivers. The 2024 report from the Alzheimer’s Association shows some 110,000 Wisconsinites 65 and older are living with a diagnosis – and most are being cared for by family members. Lisa Groon with the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin chapter says […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.