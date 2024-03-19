Wisconsin News Summary 3-19-24

Documentary focuses on tribe’s pipeline fight (ODANAH) A new documentary focuses on a northern Wisconsin tribe. “Bad River” opened in theaters nationwide last week. The film provides a look at the ongoing legal dispute between the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and Enbridge, the Canadian firm which operates a pipeline that crosses the […] Source: WRN.com







