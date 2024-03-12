Wisconsin News Briefs 3-12-23

UW Milwaukee branch campus will close (WAUKESHA) Another UW System branch campus will close. Monday’s announcement that UW-Milwaukee will close its Waukesha campus at the end of the spring 2025 semester follows the closure of UWM’s West Bend campus, UW Platteville’s Richland Center campus, and the Fond du Lac campus of UW Oshkosh. The closures […] Source: WRN.com







