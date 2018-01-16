Wisconsin native among ex-Navy commanders facing negligent homicide charges

WASHINGTON (WISN) — The US Navy announced Tuesday that the former commanding officers of the USS Fitzgerald and USS John S. McCain — the ships involved in two deadly 2017 collisions that killed 17 sailors — will face criminal charges including dereliction of duty, hazarding a vessel and negligent homicide. USS Fitzgerald was commanded by Green Bay native Cmdr. Bryce Benson, who graduated from Marquette University. The Navy relieved Benson of his command in August, 2017. "Afte…

