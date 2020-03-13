Wisconsin National Guard will transport 37 state residents on board cruise ship

The Wisconsin National Guard has been mobilized to transport 37 state residents who are on board a cruise ship currently docked in Oakland. Brigadier General Joane Mathews said at a news conference Thursday the National Guard received the request to mobilize from the Department of Health Services Wednesday. Up to 30 soldiers and airmen will […]

