Wisconsin National Guard troops could help with hurricane relief

As Puerto Rico struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria, Wisconsin National Guard troops are being called to help. Governor Scott Walker issued an executive order Tuesday which activates Guard members to provide medical and other aid to victims of hurricanes Maria and Irma. It’s not certain how many troops might go. Walker’s order comes after […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.