Wisconsin National Guard troops could help with hurricane relief
As Puerto Rico struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria, Wisconsin National Guard troops are being called to help. Governor Scott Walker issued an executive order Tuesday which activates Guard members to provide medical and other aid to victims of hurricanes Maria and Irma. It’s not certain how many troops might go. Walker’s order comes after […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Stevens Point adds overpass after decades of planning7 hours ago
- Police: Burns to Duluth woman were self-inflicted7 hours ago
- Wrong-way driver causes head-on Interstate 94 crash; 2 dead7 hours ago
- Minnesota to begin Mississippi island restoration next month7 hours ago
- Fisheries cast net of community service during spawing season7 hours ago
- Wisconsin National Guard troops could help with hurricane relief8 hours ago
- DNR board OKs adding motor trails in northern state forests8 hours ago
- State boosts funding for mental health and drug abuse programs8 hours ago
- 2 killed on Grambling State campus; shooter at large8 hours ago
- Trick-or-treat hours for central Wisconsin8 hours ago
- Halloween on display in central Wisconsin8 hours ago
- Candy corn: Tasty treat or menace to society?9 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.