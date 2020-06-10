Wisconsin National Guard teams continue to trace and test for COVID-19

National Guard teams continue their work to test and track COVID-19 across the state. Captain Joe Travato says they’ve just hit a big milestone. “We actually have collected now more than a hundred and ten thousand specimens statewide at the National Guard supported testing sites.” Travato says one major bonus for having the National Guard […]

