Wisconsin National Guard soldiers put lives on the line helping extinguish California wildfires
Fifteen volunteers from a Wisconsin National Guard helicopter unit are in California dumping water on forest fires.
Juneau County Health Department Notifies Public of Possible COVID19 Exposure
by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2020 at 4:45 PM
Trump and Biden need to win Wisconsin. The swing state could be 2020 election 'tipping...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 12, 2020 at 4:33 PM
The battle over blue-collar "tipping point" Wisconsin features a growing COVID-19 caseload, turmoil in Kenosha, a polarized electorate, and a history of jump-ball elections
‘VoteSafe Wisconsin’ aims to reassure voters of integrity of state’s elections
by Bob Hague on October 12, 2020 at 4:33 PM
A bipartisan effort aims to let prospective voters know it can be done safely. VoteSafe Wisconsin is led by Attorney General Josh Kaul — and former Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen. “Vote Safe Wisconsin came to be because we really have […]
Badger football opener set for Friday, Oct. 23rd
by Bill Scott on October 12, 2020 at 4:31 PM
The Big Ten’s first football game of the 2020 season will be in Madison. The Wisconsin Badgers will kick off their campaign against Illinois on Friday night, October 23rd at 7 p.m. on BTN. The game will be played without any fans at Camp […]
Judge rules against conservatives in health order lawsuit
by Raymond Neupert on October 12, 2020 at 4:21 PM
A St. Croix County judge has ruled against a conservative law firm who tried to challenge Governor Evers’ powers to issue emergency orders. Judge Michael Waterman has denied a request to halt Governor Evers’ public health emergency […]
Mauston School District
by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2020 at 3:37 PM
Woman Injured in Motorcycle Accident Near Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2020 at 3:31 PM
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases top 150,000
by Bob Hague on October 12, 2020 at 3:14 PM
Wisconsin’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has now exceeded 150,000 since the start of the pandemic. The Department of Health Services on Sunday confirmed 2,676 new coronavirus cases out of just over 10,000 tests. Just under […]
