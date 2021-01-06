Wisconsin, nation react to Kenosha officers avoiding charges in Jacob Blake shooting
The decision not to charge the officers involved in the August shooting of Jacob Blake drew many similar reactions.
Former Senate candidate Jonathon Hansen to run in De Pere City Council primary; it's...
It's election time again. Here's a look at key races facing Brown County voters in the months ahead.
Live Kenosha updates: City sees fairly quiet evening; Marquette players wear black...
Kenosha County DA Michael Graveley announced no Kenosha police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake will face criminal charges.
Prosecutor: No charges against Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey in Jacob Blake...
The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in August will not be criminally charged, Kenosha County Michael Graveley announced Tuesday.
What's next in Kenosha? Investigations, lawsuits and a trial still to follow decision to...
The Kenosha County prosecutor's decision not to charge the police officer who shot Jacob Blake won't be end of the stories related to that event.
Evers urges patience with vaccination process
As questions swirl around Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination effort, Governor Tony Evers is urging state residents not to take their eye off the ball. “All this interest in the vaccinations, I get it,” the governor said. “But […]
Brown County school board races: De Pere, West De Pere, Howard-Suamico, Pulaski to hold...
De Pere United and Howard-Suamico are among districts that will hold February primaries; General elections take place in April
Kenosha Co. D.A. won’t file charges in Jacob Blake shooting
Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey will face no criminal charges for the August shooting of Jacob Blake. “It is my decision now, that I announce here before you, that no Kenosha police officer will be charged with any offense, based on the […]
Kyle Rittenhouse pleads not guilty to seven charges; lawyer says March trial date...
Kyle Rittenhouse has been staying with his mother and lawyer at an undisclosed address. His lawyer says a late March trial date is not realistic.
