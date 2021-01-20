Wisconsin moves closer to finalizing second phase of vaccine rollout, including teachers and prisoners
The recommended Phase 1B group includes a third of Wisconsin’s adult population.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
DHS expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 65 and older – but calls for patience
by Bob Hague on January 20, 2021 at 5:43 PM
Starting Monday, Wisconsin residents age 65 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. However, Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk cautioned that doesn’t mean everyone in that age group will […]
Green Bay City Hall closed to public Wednesday in case of unrest over Biden inauguration
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2021 at 5:14 PM
Police said there have been no credible threats in the city, but they will monitor social media and news throughout the day.
COVID19 Hospitalizations Continue to Increase in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2021 at 5:08 PM
New Lisbon Man Facing 6th Offense OWI after being Pulled Over in Columbia County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2021 at 5:05 PM
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2021 at 5:03 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday January 19th
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2021 at 4:56 PM
What's on tap for Northwoods brewpub owner's super PAC? Unseating Johnson, Tiffany,...
by Wausau Daily Herald on January 20, 2021 at 4:25 PM
Kirk Bangstad has raised over $50k to help unseat prominent Republican leaders who will show up on the 2022 ballot in the Northwoods.
A look inside of the 127,000-square-foot, $93 million Resch Expo
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM
The $93 million dollar Resch Expo, now open for business.
Inside Resch Expo: Construction wraps on $93 million exhibit hall
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM
The $93 million Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon opened Wednesday.
