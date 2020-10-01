Wisconsin-Minnesota Passenger Rail Project Awarded $31 Million Grant

The Wisconsin-Minnesota Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago (TCMC) Passenger Rail Project is being awarded a 31-point-eight-million dollar rail grant. The T-C-M-C project will add an additional daily round-trip between the Twin Cities, La Crosse, Milwaukee, and Chicago and points in-between including Tomah and Wisconsin Dells, along the existing long-distance Amtrak Empire Builder route. The service will be an extension of one of the existing Amtrak Hiawatha round trips. Wisconsin Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said, “the expanded service provides a much-improved connection between the Midwest economic hubs of Minneapolis/St. Paul, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Chicago.” Thompson says residents in many rural communities will have increased travel options, with better reliability and on-time performance. The grant will require 21 million dollars in matching funds from the states.

