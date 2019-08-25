Wisconsin, Minnesota Governors And Senators Host Prescription Drug Roundtable

The high cost of prescription drugs is the topic at a roundtable this morning in Bloomington hosted by U-S Senator Tina Smith, Governor Tim Walz, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and U-S Senator Tammy Baldwin (Friday (9:00 A-M). Medical professionals and community health experts will also take part in the discussion and hear about challenges families are facing in affording their medications. Governor Walz has met continued resistance from Republicans as he pushes for a statewide insulin assistance program.

Source: WRJC.com





