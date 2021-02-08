Wisconsin men’s hockey team climbs in polls after sweep of Gophers

The Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team climbed in both hockey polls on Monday, following their weekend sweep over previous No. 2 Minnesota in the Twin Cities. The Badgers moved from 11th in last week’s USCHO.com poll to 7th this week and climbed six spots from 12th to 6th in this week’s USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.