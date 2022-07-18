Wisconsin man dies in motorcycle crash on I-80 in Iowa
Investigators said the driver was heading west on I-80 when the rear tire of his 2013 Victory motorcycle blew out. The motorcycle flipped several times and struck the cable barriers in the median.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Hersil, Marie Age 104 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 18, 2022 at 2:40 PM
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Bernie Sanders endorses Mandela Barnes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2022 at 2:38 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Wisconsin voters care about clean water. Why aren't lawmakers paying closer attention?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2022 at 2:06 PM
In a Marquette University Law School poll last month, 66% of respondents indicated they believe water quality is a statewide concern.
Many Great Lakes residents are unaware they should limit some fish consumption to avoid...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2022 at 1:40 PM
A study released last month shows that many people who consume fish from the Great Lakes are unaware of advisories related to chemical contamination.
Grafton dentist sent to prison for harming patients teeth to get insurance money
by Raymond Neupert on July 18, 2022 at 1:03 PM
A Wisconsin dentist who intentionally broke patients’ teeth to fix them and get insurance money has been sentenced. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that 62-year-old Scott Charmoli of Grafton would tell patients they needed crowns put in […]
UW Extension has tips on preserving those early veggies from your garden
by Raymond Neupert on July 18, 2022 at 1:02 PM
The first harvest of summer veggies is starting to reach your local farmers’ market, and if you’re looking to keep those veggies fresh, the UW Extension has some tips. Food safety specialist Barbara Ingham says everyone seems to […]
Roe v. Wade, Ron Johnson and guns: Takeaways from the Democratic U.S. Senate debate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2022 at 12:57 PM
Five candidates running for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate got their hour in the television spotlight Sunday night in a televised debate.
This Green Bay mural represents the 'past, present and future' of Oneida people. Here's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 18, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Mural on the historic downtown J.L. Jorgensen Building is the first Indigenous-based mural included in On Broadway, Inc.'s mural program.
These Green Bay nonprofits need your help to get a chance at as much as $100,000 in grants
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 18, 2022 at 11:01 AM
A Community Thrives is the fundraising and grant-making initiative from the Gannett Foundation.
