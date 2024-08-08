Wisconsin man convicted in wrong-way drunken driving crash that killed 4 siblings
A Wisconsin man has been convicted in a wrong-way drunken driving crash that killed four siblings last year. WLUK-TV reports that 48-year-old Scott Farmer of Neenah pleaded no contest Wednesday to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 8, 2024 at 8:41 PM
Brewers bang out 20 hits in sweep of Atlanta – It’s silver again for Rice Lake’s Kenny Bednarek – The Packers wrap up their practice week
Republican lawmaker urges ‘yes’ vote on Constitutional Amendments
by bhague@wrn.com on August 8, 2024 at 3:36 PM
Wisconsin voters will have two referendum questions on the statewide ballot Tuesday, August 13. Both measures would allow for legislative oversight of how Wisconsin governors may allocate federal funding. Both are opposed by Democrats including […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 8, 2024 at 10:59 AM
Christian Watson survives injury scare in practice on Wednesday – Brewers win second straight in Atlanta – Rice Lake’s Kenny Bednarek racing for Gold today
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 8, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Summerfest announces dates for 2025 edition (MILWAUKEE) Summerfest has announced dates for its 2025 edition. The music festival on Milwaukee’s lakefront will be held Thursdays through Saturdays from June 19th through July 5th of next year. The […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on August 8, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Walz and Vance take campaign spotlight (EAU CLAIRE) Vice-presidential candidates were in the spotlight in western Wisconsin on Wednesday. Ohio U.S. Senator J.D. took questions from reporters prior to Wednesday’s rally for Vice President Harris […]
