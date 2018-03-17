Wisconsin man convicted in death of 2-month-old son
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors convicted a Wisconsin man who prosecutors say killed his 2-month-old son in a fit of rage and then claimed the child died in his sleep.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin group works to repurpose urban wood3 hours ago
- Minnesota community struggling after losing bar in fire3 hours ago
- Upper Mississippi River commercial users to see new rules3 hours ago
- Wisconsin group to find another use for diseased trees3 hours ago
- Ice fishing nears end with Ice Shanty removal date set for March 17th3 hours ago
- Two men fatally shot in Milwaukee6 hours ago
- James William Baudhuin6 hours ago
- Shirley Nundahl6 hours ago
- Area High School Varsity Sports Schedule for Saturday 3/17/188 hours ago
- Trouble for the GOP?9 hours ago
- Tariff talk chills many in D.C.9 hours ago
- Rapid building technique gets scrutiny after bridge collapse9 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.