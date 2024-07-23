Wisconsin man charged with fleeing to Ireland to avoid prison term for Capitol riot role

A Wisconsin man has been charged with fleeing to Ireland to avoid a prison sentence for joining a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol over three years ago. A court filing Tuesday charges 56-year-old Paul Kovacik with defying a court…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.