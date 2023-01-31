Wisconsin man charged with child exploitation, bestiality
Police were told by a Sparta resident that the man had described having a child involved in some of his sexual activity.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
'There will be policy responses': Key GOP lawmaker pledges action on toxic 'forever...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 31, 2023 at 9:00 PM
The Senate committee on Natural Resources and Energy Tuesday heard from a host of experts on 'forever chemicals' in hopes of address contamination.
-
Campfire Kevin to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on January 31, 2023 at 8:15 PM
-
Mile Bluff Foundation offers Adult Mental Health First Aid Training
by WRJC WebMaster on January 31, 2023 at 8:14 PM
-
Tomah Health Hospice Touch Schedules Grief Groups
by WRJC WebMaster on January 31, 2023 at 8:14 PM
-
Spending on 2022 Wisconsin governor's race smashes previous records
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 31, 2023 at 6:20 PM
Candidates and outside special interests spent more than $160 million into the 2022 governor's race between Democrat Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels.
-
Conservative Wisconsin law firm sues Biden administration over rule on gun stabilizing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 31, 2023 at 5:31 PM
Attorney General Merrick Garland has targeted stabilizing braces like one used in a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people.
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/30
by WRJC WebMaster on January 31, 2023 at 5:04 PM
-
Panthers Push Past Ithaca in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 31, 2023 at 5:03 PM
-
Josh Kaul's clergy abuse investigation in Wisconsin is almost 2 years old. Here's what we...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 31, 2023 at 4:22 PM
The clergy and faith leader initiative has generated about 250 reports involving 198 individuals accused of abuse.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.