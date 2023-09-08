Wisconsin man arrested for actions during J6 Capitol riot

A Wisconsin man has been arrested for actions during the January 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Joseph Cattani of Colgate was identified after surveillance images were released from the January 6 insurrection. Cattani is seen among the crowd of rioters at the Capitol, and later pulling a Capitol Police officer’s […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.