Wisconsin Lutheran College rescinds Pence commencement invite
Vice President Mike Pence will not speak to the Class of 2020 at Wisconsin Lutheran College after all. College leadership uninvited Pence from Saturday’s graduation after students and alumni wrote a letter complaining that having Pence speak would politicize the ceremony, and didn’t embrace love. Pence had planned to speak about faith and navigating the […]
Source: WRN.com
-
'They're getting stressed out': Wisconsin postal workers say mail slowed by overtime...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 28, 2020 at 6:38 PM
Sorting machines recently were taken out of operation in Green Bay, Rothschild and Milwaukee processing centers, union leaders say.
-
Kenosha updates: Rev. Jesse Jackson also calls for resignation of Kenosha law enforcement...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 6:22 PM
Journal Sentinel reporters are in Kenosha in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and a fatal shooting during Tuesday protests.
-
Wisconsin Lutheran College rescinds Pence commencement invite
by WRN Contributor on August 28, 2020 at 5:55 PM
Vice President Mike Pence will not speak to the Class of 2020 at Wisconsin Lutheran College after all. College leadership uninvited Pence from Saturday’s graduation after students and alumni wrote a letter complaining that having Pence speak […]
-
Leaders of law enforcement organization ask Evers and Barnes to stop commenting on Kenosha
by Bob Hague on August 28, 2020 at 5:47 PM
Organizations representing Wisconsin sheriffs and police chiefs want the state’s Democratic governor and lieutenant governor stop talking about the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, and the subsequent murders of two men in the city. Evers […]
-
National Guard from three states deployed to Kenosha
by Bob Hague on August 28, 2020 at 5:17 PM
Wisconsin Adjutant General Paul Knapp says the increased presence of National Guard personnel – including some from other states – will help keep people safe in Kenosha. “We’re here to preserve public safety, and the ability […]
-
After calls for unity and healing, tension still simmers in Kenosha after police shooting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 5:16 PM
Hundreds gathered to pray in Kenosha Thursday evening, but healing the racial divide after the police shooting of Jacob Blake will take much longer.
-
Gov. Tony Evers seeks an additional $300 per week in benefits for unemployed under new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 5:14 PM
Gov. Tony Evers is seeking to provide an extra $300 a week to the unemployed under a temporary program recently established by President Trump.
-
'I'm terrified for them': Some arrested in Kenosha by law enforcement in unmarked...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 5:10 PM
Members of the meal-service protest group 'Riot Kitchen' were taken from their vehicle by law enforcement in Kenosha, video shows.
-
Kyle Rittenhouse's extradition hearing delayed for 30 days
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 4:51 PM
Rittenhouse was charged Thursday with intentional and reckless homicide in a shooting at Kenosha protest that killed two people and injured a third.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.