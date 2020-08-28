Wisconsin Lutheran College rescinds Pence commencement invite

Vice President Mike Pence will not speak to the Class of 2020 at Wisconsin Lutheran College after all. College leadership uninvited Pence from Saturday’s graduation after students and alumni wrote a letter complaining that having Pence speak would politicize the ceremony, and didn’t embrace love. Pence had planned to speak about faith and navigating the […]

