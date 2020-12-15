Wisconsin-Louisville Game Back On For Saturday
The Wisconsin/Louisville Big Ten/ACC Challenge game that was set to be played last week and then postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases within the Cardinals program is back on again. The two teams will meet this Saturday (Dec. 19) at 11 a.m. CT at the Kohl Center and will be broadcast on ESPN2. It’ll be […]
Source: WRN.com
-
First doses of Pfizer COVID-19 arrive in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on December 15, 2020 at 12:40 AM
The first limited quantities of a vaccine made by Pfizer have arrived in Wisconsin, some 11 months after the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. “Our first allocation of Pfizer vaccine is 49,725,” said Dr. Stephanie Schauer, […]
-
UW Health receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment; first employees get vaccinated
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 15, 2020 at 12:07 AM
UW Health in Madison received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and the German biotechnology firm BioNTech.
-
Wisconsin's 10 Electoral College votes cast for Biden as GOP pushes an alternate slate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 15, 2020 at 12:03 AM
While 10 Democratic electors met to finalize the state's 10 electoral votes for Biden, Republicans convened to cast votes for President Donald Trump.
-
Aaron Rodgers doppelgänger shows up in Victorian Era photo for sale on eBay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 14, 2020 at 11:03 PM
The photo depicts a husband and wife near the turn of the 20th century, but the man sure looks like the Packers quarterback.
-
John Nygren to lead health insurance lobbying group after resigning from Wisconsin...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 14, 2020 at 10:45 PM
The Republican from northeast Wisconsin quit his Legislature position a month after winning re-election.
-
As vaccines arrive in Wisconsin, state reports 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths Monday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 14, 2020 at 9:46 PM
The seven-day case average of 3,509 is on par with the level seen Oct. 23, when cases were rising rapidly toward the mid-November peak of more than 6,500.
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds Biden's win, rejects Trump lawsuit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 14, 2020 at 9:39 PM
The state Supreme Court ruled 4-3 to uphold Democrat Joe Biden's Wisconsin win Monday, handing President Donald Trump a defeat.
-
Wisconsin’s Presidential Electors cast votes for Biden/Harris
by bhague@wrn.com on December 14, 2020 at 9:19 PM
At the Capitol Monday, Wisconsin’s electors cast their 10 votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. “Today we did our part, to continue the long and sacred tradition of our democracy, of honoring the […]
-
Juneau County Health Department Reports 49 New COVID19 Cases Over Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 14, 2020 at 8:43 PM
