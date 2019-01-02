Wisconsin losing an offensive lineman to the Draft
The Wisconsin Badgers is already losing seniors Michael Deiter and Beau Benzschawel to the 2019 NFL Draft. Now junior tackle David Edwards announced this week that he will put his name into the upcoming draft. Edwards recently tweeted, “After careful consideration, I’ve decided to forgo my final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft. I’ve […]
Source: WRN.com
