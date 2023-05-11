Wisconsin local government aid bill moves closer to passage despite veto threat
A plan to bolster state aid to local governments, which mayors from Milwaukee to the smallest towns and villages have been clamoring for, is moving closer to passage with no changes, despite a veto threat from Gov. Tony Evers. Bipartisan…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin lawmaker who urged Pence to delay certifying the 2020 election is named to lead...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM
Dan Knodl was among Wisconsin lawmakers who wrote Mike Pence to delay certifying the 2020 election a day before the Jan. 6 mob stormed the Capitol.
-
UW System eliminates diversity statements from hiring process. Here's the latest on the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 6:33 PM
The action may not be enough to appease Republicans pushing for the elimination of diversity offices altogether.
-
Trump's recitation of false claims during the CNN town hall included a big one about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 6:28 PM
Trump on Wednesday repeated false election claims he invented in 2020 in an effort to retain power despite losing reelection to Joe Biden.
-
'Still knee-deep in negotiations.' What to know about where a bill to fund local...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 6:25 PM
An Assembly committee approved the legislation as-is on an 8-4 vote — but additional changes are expected on the Assembly floor next week.
-
'We are in crisis': Nurses, lieutenant governor call for more budget money to address...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 3:56 PM
Roughly $45 million had been in Gov. Evers' proposed budget to increase fees for in-home and community health care services. The item was removed by Republicans.
-
Wisconsin boy lost for 2 days in Michigan park prayed he wouldn't spend 'rest of my life'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM
A Wisconsin boy lost in Michigan park says he prayed during his ordeal that he wouldn't be "stuck out here for the rest of my life."
-
Authors of new book revisit epic battles to clean up PCBs from the Lower Fox River
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 2:29 PM
David Allen and Susan Campbell, authors of "Paper Valley," talk about PCBs, holding industries accountable for cleanup efforts in the Fox River.
-
The spring allergy season is upon us. What steps can you take?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Pollen and other allergens will soon be causing misery. But there are plenty of things you can do to fight back.
-
Senate Republicans' 2024 strategist name-checks Mike Gallagher as a top contender to take...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM
The chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee singled out Gallagher in comments about the party's strategy win Wisconsin's Senate seat.
