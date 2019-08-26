Wisconsin Life Expectancy Drops Due To Drug/Alcohol Use, Suicide

The number of drug and alcohol-related deaths has more than tripled over the last 20 years. Suicide rates in Wisconsin set a record just two years ago. Those are the major factors in the state’s life expectancy going down for two years in-a-row, according to Wisconsin Policy Forum. A baby born in the state between 2015 and 2017 can expect to live 80 years. The report points out that Wisconsin had 65 deaths from opioid use in 1999 and 901 in 2017.

