Wisconsin Legislature adopts 'Ethan's Law,' a foster home restiction named for 7-year-old slain while in foster care
Ethan Hauschultz, 7, was killed during ‘punishment’ for sassing a teacher. Rep. Andre Jacque said the bill closing a child-placement loophole could prevent similar killings
Wisconsin gears up as weather starts to bring the heat
by Marshfield News-Herald on June 4, 2021 at 5:13 PM
Photos from across Wisconsin as the state enters the first heat wave of the season.
Fact check: American Rescue Plan costs do not top WWII, as GOP candidate claims
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 4, 2021 at 2:15 PM
GOP U.S. House candidate Van Orden says "@RepRonKind "has spent more $ in 100+ days than was spent fighting WWII."
Bay Beach Amusement Park expects a busy summer, not affected by Green Bay's seasonal...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM
All rides are open and the park doesn't expect they will have to stop any because of the city's staffing shortages at its park facilities.
Friday is National Cheese Day! Here are four Wisconsin ways to celebrate.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 4, 2021 at 3:22 AM
Wisconsin cheesemakers produce more than 3 million pounds of cheese a year. You're welcome America.
Jakel, Dale Ernest Age 90 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2021 at 4:54 PM
Local Prep Scores from Wednesday 6/2
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2021 at 4:14 PM
Plea Hearing Set Later This Month For Driver Who Hit Pedestrian While Looking AT Phone
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2021 at 4:13 PM
Public Hearing on GOP Bill Banning So-Called ‘Vaccine Passports’
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2021 at 4:13 PM
