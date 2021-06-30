Wisconsin legislators pass state budget that would cut taxes and end UW's tuition freeze
Republicans who control the Legislature got the budget through the Assembly Tuesday and plan to approve it in the Senate on Wednesday.
-
Brown County voters called for 'fair' election districts in Wisconsin, but census delay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM
The Republican-controlled Legislature seeks to slow efforts to redraw district boundaries. Critics say it's a power trip.
-
-
Wisconsin lawmakers change tax legislation to prevent break for out-of-state manufacturers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2021 at 4:12 AM
A potential tax break for out-of-state manufacturers emerged just hours before lawmakers took up the bill.
-
Appeals judges quickly reject Republican lawmakers' attempt to reinstate redistricting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2021 at 12:14 AM
A panel of appeals judges slapped down GOP lawmakers over their redistricting lawyers after legislators contended one of the judges acted improperly.
-
Joe Biden shifts his focus from agriculture to infrastructure in his visit to Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2021 at 11:34 PM
Biden was scheduled to visit Cates Family Farm in rural Spring Green but instead made a trip to La Crosse's Municipal Transit Utility.
-
Gov. Tony Evers vetoes bill that would end extra unemployment benefits
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2021 at 11:32 PM
Evers in his veto message said he has not seen evidence showing that ending the benefits would attract new workers.
-
De Pere man get 11 years in prison for 2018 Oconto County crash that killed one teen,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2021 at 10:08 PM
Cade Wied will serve an additional two years for driving in violation of his bond.
-
Whitney Park neighborhood, one of Green Bay's oldest, brings region's housing market...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2021 at 9:56 PM
Green Bay's Whitney Park neighborhood is a microcosm of the balancing act communities face as they try to address the need for more housing across the spectrum.
-
Amidst Door County's rich tourism industry, working families struggle to find suitable,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2021 at 9:36 PM
Resorts, seasonal rentals and second homes dominate the landscape, but without more affordable housing, the county could lose many of its workers.
