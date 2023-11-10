Wisconsin leads nation in 2023 fall drug take back collection

Another successful Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin. Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the nation for the most prescription medications collected during the fall drug takeback. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, more than 53,000 pounds of unwanted medications were collected. Wisconsin has collected more than 1.2 million pounds of unwanted medications since drug […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.