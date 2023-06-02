Wisconsin leads $102.5 million antitrust settlement with Suboxone manufacturer Indivior
The company, Indivior, had allegedly attempted to “destroy competition” by preventing the introduction of generic versions of its drug Suboxone.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Republicans set Aug. 23 for the presidential debate in Milwaukee with the potential for a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2023 at 10:36 PM
If enough candidates qualify to make it necessary, there will be a second debate on Aug. 24 as Republicans set qualifying criteria for candidates.
Republican National Committee sets first presidential debate for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee
by USATNetwork on June 2, 2023 at 9:46 PM
To get on the stage for the RNC debate, candidates will have to sign a pledge agreeing to support the eventual GOP presidential nominee.
Green Bay pastor charged with attempted child pornography for online communication with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2023 at 9:46 PM
The pastor is accused of having inappropriate communication with a child he met on a mission trip in Venezuela.
Rep. Mark Pocan, Gov. Tony Evers scramble to retain leftover federal COVID aid before...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2023 at 8:45 PM
President Joe Biden is expected to quickly sign a debt limit deal that rescinds unobligated COVID federal aid.
Republican budget writers reject Evers’ broadband funding plan
by Bob Hague on June 2, 2023 at 6:13 PM
At the Capitol, Republicans who control the legislature’s budget committee have rejected Governor Tony Evers’ plan to spend $750 million for broadband expansion. “I think it’s wise for the state to not throw more state […]
Drowning Occurs on Kickapoo River Near Ontario
by WRJC WebMaster on June 2, 2023 at 6:11 PM
Southern Door School superintendent resigns after being on leave since March
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2023 at 6:05 PM
No reason was given for the resignation that was accepted at a special meeting to consider Peterson's performance and employment in closed session.
UW-Madison campus Starbucks votes for union
by Raymond Neupert on June 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM
A downtown Madison Starbucks has voted to unionize. The Starbucks on State Street near the UW-Madison campus is now the second Madison area Starbucks to approve a union. The vote came in at 20 to 2 in favor. Store employees were worried last week […]
