Wisconsin leaders remember Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death
Wisconsin politicians and leaders are remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death Friday at age 87.
Sen. Ron Johnson says GOP should confirm a new justice this year, despite his 2016...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 19, 2020 at 8:42 PM
Wisconsin's Ron Johnson joined other Senate Republicans four years ago in saying Supreme Court vacancies should not be filled in an election year, but left instead to the next elected president.
Hillsboro Volleyball Starts Season 3-0 after Sweeping Weston on the Road
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2020 at 8:34 PM
New Lisbon Boys Cross County Finishes 4th at Dustin Levy Memorial in Brookwood
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2020 at 8:34 PM
Wisconsin health officials report more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 19, 2020 at 7:36 PM
The average number of new daily cases over the last seven days was higher than ever Saturday at 1,708.
Methamphetamine/Burglary Arrest in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2020 at 3:55 PM
Juneau County Health Department Reports 1 New COVID19 Related Death 12 New Cases Friday...
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2020 at 3:53 PM
Tommy Bartlett Show in Wisconsin Dells to close, Kanye West loses lawsuit to get on...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 19, 2020 at 12:14 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Brown County coronavirus: Positive case rate stays above 20%; CVS opens 3 self-swab...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 19, 2020 at 1:42 AM
Brown County has had 30.4% positive cases out of 3,143 tests in the last seven days, and 27.1% in the last 14 days
